ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Scheduled to Split on Thursday, January 21st

Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) are going to split before the market opens on Thursday, January 21st. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, January 6th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ stock opened at $190.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.61. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 12 month low of $32.27 and a 12 month high of $190.88.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,728,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 20.0% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 6.7% in the third quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

