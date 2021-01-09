ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Thursday, January 21st (NYSEARCA:SRTY)

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY) shares are set to reverse split on Thursday, January 21st. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, January 6th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRTY opened at $2.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.29. ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $60.28.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 in the third quarter valued at $131,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 by 88.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 51,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 24,250 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 during the third quarter worth $119,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 during the second quarter worth $534,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which correspond to triple (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return -300% of the return of an index for a single day. The Russell 2000 Index consists of 2,000 of the smallest United States-domiciled, publicly traded common stocks included in the Russell 3000 Index.

