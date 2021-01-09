ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Shares to Reverse Split on Thursday, January 21st

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) shares are going to reverse split on the morning of Thursday, January 21st. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, January 6th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of SPXU opened at $5.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.45. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $43.68.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPXU. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 during the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.