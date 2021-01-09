ProShares UltraShort Financials Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Thursday, January 21st (NYSEARCA:SKF)

ProShares UltraShort Financials (NYSEARCA:SKF) shares are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Thursday, January 21st. The 1-2 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, January 6th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of SKF opened at $7.50 on Friday. ProShares UltraShort Financials has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $30.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.40 and a 200-day moving average of $10.63.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort Financials stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Financials (NYSEARCA:SKF) by 2,655.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,851 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.12% of ProShares UltraShort Financials worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ProShares UltraShort Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States-domiciled international banks; full line, life and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as Federal National Mortgage Association, credit card issuers and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers, including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers, and publicly traded stock exchanges.

