ProShares UltraShort Industrials (NYSEARCA:SIJ) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Thursday, January 21st

ProShares UltraShort Industrials (NYSEARCA:SIJ) shares are going to reverse split before the market opens on Thursday, January 21st. The 1-2 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, January 6th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of NYSEARCA SIJ opened at $4.82 on Friday. ProShares UltraShort Industrials has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $24.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.80.

About ProShares UltraShort Industrials

ProShares UltraShort Industrials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrial industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include building materials, heavy construction, factory equipment, heavy machinery, industrial services, pollution control, containers and packaging, industrial diversified, air freight, marine transportation, railroads, trucking, land transportation equipment, shipbuilding, transportation services, advanced industrial equipment, electric components and equipment, and aerospace.

