ProShares UltraShort QQQ Stock to Reverse Split on Thursday, January 21st (NYSEARCA:QID)

Shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID) are set to reverse split on Thursday, January 21st. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, January 6th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, January 20th.

NYSEARCA:QID opened at $6.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.49. ProShares UltraShort QQQ has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $32.11.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QID. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ in the second quarter worth $280,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 30,695.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 12,278 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 103.4% in the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 60,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 30,800 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ in the third quarter worth $363,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ in the third quarter worth $340,000.

ProShares UltraShort QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The NASDAQ-100 Index includes 100 of the largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market based on market capitalization.

