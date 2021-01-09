ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 Stock to Reverse Split on Thursday, January 21st (NYSEARCA:TWM)

Shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM) are set to reverse split before the market opens on Thursday, January 21st. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, January 6th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, January 20th.

NYSEARCA:TWM opened at $4.44 on Friday. ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 has a 52 week low of $4.34 and a 52 week high of $30.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.35 and a 200 day moving average of $7.97.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IMC Chicago LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 167.8% in the third quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 356,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after buying an additional 223,095 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 12.7% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 13.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 in the third quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Conning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 in the third quarter worth $2,435,000.

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

