ProShares UltraShort Utilities (NYSEARCA:SDP) Trading Down 1.3%

ProShares UltraShort Utilities (NYSEARCA:SDP) fell 1.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.35 and last traded at $9.35. 2,380 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 11,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.48.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.42.

ProShares UltraShort Utilities Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SDP)

ProShares UltraShort Utilities (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

