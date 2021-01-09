PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.08.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PTCT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

In other PTC Therapeutics news, Director Allan Steven Jacobson sold 5,000 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total value of $256,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,412.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 50,000 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total value of $2,683,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,692,521.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 784,870 shares of company stock valued at $47,603,183 in the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,742,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,459,000 after acquiring an additional 73,730 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,672,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $287,815,000 after acquiring an additional 93,165 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 443,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,714,000 after acquiring an additional 13,032 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 376,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,615,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 269,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,656,000 after purchasing an additional 32,901 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PTCT traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.58. 611,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.39. PTC Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $30.79 and a 52-week high of $70.82.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.07. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 138.67% and a negative return on equity of 67.92%. The business had revenue of $82.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics will post -6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

Further Reading: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.