PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 9th. PTON has a total market cap of $184,544.64 and approximately $425.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PTON has traded 47.2% lower against the dollar. One PTON token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, IDCM and Bilaxy.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002448 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00023431 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.80 or 0.00107044 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 68.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.88 or 0.00705955 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.08 or 0.00217705 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00051806 BTC.

PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,950,794,349 tokens. The official website for PTON is foresting.io . PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io . The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PTON is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork

PTON can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDCM and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PTON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PTON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PTON using one of the exchanges listed above.

