PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Acquired by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 704,674 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,273 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.26% of PulteGroup worth $30,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $533,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in PulteGroup by 7.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 167,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,749,000 after acquiring an additional 10,909 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup by 4.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the third quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in PulteGroup by 18.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 194,248 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,992,000 after acquiring an additional 29,951 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.49 per share, with a total value of $207,450.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,856.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PHM opened at $41.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.12 and a twelve month high of $49.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.93.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.05%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PHM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PulteGroup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.93.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

