Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts recently commented on PUMSY shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Puma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

PUMSY opened at $10.83 on Friday. Puma has a 1-year low of $4.17 and a 1-year high of $11.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.05.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

