PumaPay (PMA) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $110,538.00

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded up 16.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. PumaPay has a market cap of $6.36 million and $110,538.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PumaPay token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Upbit, CoinExchange and Bittrex. During the last seven days, PumaPay has traded 21.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00039353 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005080 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $116.05 or 0.00282785 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00029236 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,162.95 or 0.02833737 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00012229 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About PumaPay

PMA is a token. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,826,422,231 tokens. PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PumaPay is blog.pumapay.io . The official website for PumaPay is pumapay.io

Buying and Selling PumaPay

PumaPay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, HitBTC, Coinall, Upbit, CoinExchange, IDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PumaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PumaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

