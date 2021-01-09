Pundi X 24 Hour Volume Hits $365.84 Million (NPXS)

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. Pundi X has a market capitalization of $119.57 million and $365.84 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pundi X coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pundi X has traded up 182.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pundi X Profile

NPXS is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2017. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,526,640,301 coins and its circulating supply is 234,624,488,396 coins. Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pundi X’s official website is pundix.com . The official message board for Pundi X is medium.com/pundix

Pundi X Coin Trading

Pundi X can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall.com. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pundi X using one of the exchanges listed above.

