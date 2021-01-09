Pundi X NEM Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (NPXSXEM)

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. One Pundi X NEM token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kryptono and Hotbit. Pundi X NEM has a market capitalization of $1.78 million and $5,896.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pundi X NEM has traded 34.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002467 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00023886 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.34 or 0.00109160 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 65% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.37 or 0.00722307 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00055704 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.16 or 0.00219531 BTC.

Pundi X NEM Token Profile

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,788,634,982 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,437,168,169 tokens. The official website for Pundi X NEM is pundix.com . Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

Pundi X NEM Token Trading

Pundi X NEM can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X NEM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pundi X NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

