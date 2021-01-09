Purplebricks Group (OTCMKTS:PRPPF) Trading Up 47.4%

Purplebricks Group plc (OTCMKTS:PRPPF)’s share price was up 47.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.43 and last traded at $1.43. Approximately 350 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 6,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.77.

About Purplebricks Group (OTCMKTS:PRPPF)

Purplebricks Group plc engages in the real estate agency business in the United Kingdom. It provides services relating to the sale and letting of properties. The company also combines local property experts and technologies to make the process of selling, buying, or letting a property more convenient, transparent, and cost effective under the Purplebricks brand name.

