Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (QDAO) One Day Trading Volume Tops $4,943.00

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 9th. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a market capitalization of $424,770.92 and approximately $4,943.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 token can now be purchased for $2.63 or 0.00006442 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. In the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002454 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00023378 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.44 or 0.00106409 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 68.3% against the dollar and now trades at $289.50 or 0.00709215 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.10 or 0.00218291 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00052368 BTC.

About Q DAO Governance token v1.0

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 tokens and its circulating supply is 161,528 tokens. The official message board for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is medium.com/platinum-fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Token Trading

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

