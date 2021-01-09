Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $105.19.

QTWO has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Q2 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Q2 from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Q2 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.

In other news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total value of $1,265,500.00. Also, CTO Adam D. Blue sold 1,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total transaction of $97,582.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 73,062 shares in the company, valued at $6,948,926.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 241,048 shares of company stock worth $27,987,080. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QTWO. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Q2 in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Q2 during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Q2 during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Q2 by 67.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Q2 during the third quarter worth about $64,000.

Shares of Q2 stock opened at $126.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.61. Q2 has a 1 year low of $47.17 and a 1 year high of $130.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of -58.19 and a beta of 1.57.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.92 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.10% and a negative return on equity of 5.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Q2 will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

