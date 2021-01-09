QASH Trading Up 16.9% Over Last Week (QASH)

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 9th. QASH has a total market capitalization of $13.61 million and $597,833.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QASH token can now be bought for about $0.0389 or 0.00000095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, QASH has traded up 16.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00039459 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005061 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $115.78 or 0.00284299 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00029987 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,208.21 or 0.02966746 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00012403 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

QASH Profile

QASH (QASH) is a token. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. The official message board for QASH is blog.liquid.com . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . QASH’s official website is www.liquid.com . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

QASH Token Trading

QASH can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

