Qbao (QBT) Reaches Market Cap of $143,697.75

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. Qbao has a total market capitalization of $143,697.75 and approximately $53,356.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qbao token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, EXX, Allcoin and Coinnest. During the last seven days, Qbao has traded up 12.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000042 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PrismChain (PRM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Qbao Token Profile

Qbao (QBT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2013. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 tokens. The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao . Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund . Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339 . Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339

Buying and Selling Qbao

Qbao can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, CoinEgg, Coinnest, EXX and Allcoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbao should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qbao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

