Qcash Price Hits $0.16 on Major Exchanges (QC)

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One Qcash token can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000389 BTC on popular exchanges. Qcash has a market capitalization of $72.07 million and $1.34 billion worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Qcash has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Qcash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002483 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00022980 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.86 or 0.00106274 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 69.1% against the dollar and now trades at $288.92 or 0.00716417 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.06 or 0.00220837 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00052280 BTC.

About Qcash

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 tokens. Qcash’s official website is www.zb.cn

Qcash Token Trading

Qcash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.