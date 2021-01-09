qiibee (QBX) Trading 34.3% Higher This Week

qiibee (CURRENCY:QBX) traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One qiibee token can now be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and Coinsuper. qiibee has a market cap of $5.02 million and approximately $1,028.00 worth of qiibee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, qiibee has traded up 34.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002454 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00023268 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.46 or 0.00106448 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 67.2% against the dollar and now trades at $288.85 or 0.00707568 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.10 or 0.00218251 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00052040 BTC.

About qiibee

qiibee’s total supply is 1,380,392,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 819,090,253 tokens. qiibee’s official website is qiibee.com . qiibee’s official message board is blog.qiibee.com . qiibee’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

qiibee Token Trading

qiibee can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as qiibee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire qiibee should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase qiibee using one of the exchanges listed above.

