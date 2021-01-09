Qitmeer (PMEER) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $435,691.00

Qitmeer (CURRENCY:PMEER) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. In the last week, Qitmeer has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. Qitmeer has a market capitalization of $3.07 million and $435,691.00 worth of Qitmeer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qitmeer token can now be bought for approximately $0.0221 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, CoinEgg, Coinnest and ZB.COM.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002465 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00023839 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.15 or 0.00108594 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 64.3% against the dollar and now trades at $293.29 or 0.00721316 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.19 or 0.00219360 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00054690 BTC.

About Qitmeer

Qitmeer launched on September 8th, 2017. Qitmeer’s total supply is 200,287,810 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,625,330 tokens. The official website for Qitmeer is www.qitmeer.io . The Reddit community for Qitmeer is /r/halalchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qitmeer’s official Twitter account is @halalchain

Qitmeer Token Trading

Qitmeer can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, Coinnest, CoinBene, Allcoin and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qitmeer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qitmeer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qitmeer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

