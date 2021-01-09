QLC Chain (QLC) Achieves Market Cap of $4.24 Million

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One QLC Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0177 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, Switcheo Network, Kucoin and Coinnest. During the last week, QLC Chain has traded 31.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. QLC Chain has a total market capitalization of $4.24 million and $533,937.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get QLC Chain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002476 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00024045 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.22 or 0.00109254 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 65.6% against the dollar and now trades at $295.37 or 0.00729745 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00055759 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.17 or 0.00220306 BTC.

About QLC Chain

QLC Chain was first traded on November 12th, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain . QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org

Buying and Selling QLC Chain

QLC Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Gate.io, Bitbns, Switcheo Network, Kucoin and Coinnest. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QLC Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QLC Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QLC Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QLC Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.