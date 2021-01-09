QLC Chain (QLC) Trading Up 15.3% Over Last Week

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. QLC Chain has a total market capitalization of $4.19 million and $353,196.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, QLC Chain has traded up 15.3% against the US dollar. One QLC Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0175 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Bitbns, Kucoin and Switcheo Network.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002443 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00022938 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.16 or 0.00105322 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 34.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.65 or 0.00570138 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.00 or 0.00217163 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00051277 BTC.

About QLC Chain

QLC Chain launched on November 12th, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain . The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling QLC Chain

QLC Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Binance, Bitbns, Switcheo Network, Gate.io and Coinnest. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QLC Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QLC Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

