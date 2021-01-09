Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Holdings Decreased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,494 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.08% of Qorvo worth $14,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QRVO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 27,692 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Qorvo by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Qorvo by 285.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 804,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,946,000 after acquiring an additional 595,827 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Qorvo by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 14,231 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Qorvo by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $179.40 on Friday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.54 and a 12 month high of $182.00. The company has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.07.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.49. Qorvo had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Qorvo’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.84, for a total value of $443,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,706,562.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total value of $230,736.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,021 shares in the company, valued at $6,874,325.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,437 shares of company stock worth $1,598,857 over the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QRVO. BidaskClub upgraded Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Qorvo from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Qorvo from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Qorvo from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Qorvo from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.62.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

