Qredit Price Hits $0.0058 on Top Exchanges (XQR)

Qredit (CURRENCY:XQR) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. Qredit has a market cap of $3.86 million and approximately $136.00 worth of Qredit was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Qredit has traded up 68.1% against the US dollar. One Qredit coin can currently be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges including Altilly and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000079 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000848 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000450 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000025 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Qredit Coin Profile

Qredit is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2018. Qredit’s total supply is 721,685,470 coins and its circulating supply is 670,472,650 coins. Qredit’s official website is qredit.io. Qredit’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Qredit is qredit.io/go/enterprise-update-q1.

Qredit Coin Trading

Qredit can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Altilly. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qredit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qredit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qredit using one of the exchanges listed above.

