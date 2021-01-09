Qredit (XQR) Price Reaches $0.0062 on Exchanges

Qredit (CURRENCY:XQR) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. In the last seven days, Qredit has traded up 70.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Qredit coin can currently be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges including Altilly and Trade Satoshi. Qredit has a total market cap of $4.15 million and approximately $146.00 worth of Qredit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000079 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000880 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000490 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000027 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Qredit Profile

Qredit (CRYPTO:XQR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2018. Qredit’s total supply is 721,685,470 coins and its circulating supply is 670,472,650 coins. The official website for Qredit is qredit.io. Qredit’s official message board is qredit.io/go/enterprise-update-q1. Qredit’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qredit Coin Trading

Qredit can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Altilly. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qredit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qredit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qredit using one of the exchanges listed above.

