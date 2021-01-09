Qtum (QTUM) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $621.65 Million

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded up 11% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. Qtum has a total market cap of $308.32 million and approximately $621.65 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded up 39.8% against the dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.16 or 0.00007668 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000324 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000109 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,061,252 coins and its circulating supply is 97,541,832 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Qtum Coin Trading

Qtum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

