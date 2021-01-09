QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) Price Up 42.9% This Week

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One QuadrantProtocol token can now be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene and Hotbit. During the last seven days, QuadrantProtocol has traded up 42.9% against the U.S. dollar. QuadrantProtocol has a market cap of $1.69 million and $29,034.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002467 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00023197 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.08 or 0.00106114 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 66% against the dollar and now trades at $286.55 or 0.00705811 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.07 or 0.00219396 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00052240 BTC.

QuadrantProtocol Token Profile

QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 391,795,431 tokens. QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant . QuadrantProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/quadrantprotocol . The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol . The official website for QuadrantProtocol is www.quadrantprotocol.com

Buying and Selling QuadrantProtocol

QuadrantProtocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuadrantProtocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuadrantProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

