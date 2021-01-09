Quant (QNT) Price Tops $17.89 on Top Exchanges

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded up 22.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 9th. In the last seven days, Quant has traded 61.2% higher against the US dollar. One Quant token can currently be bought for approximately $17.89 or 0.00044014 BTC on major exchanges. Quant has a market cap of $216.00 million and approximately $3.25 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Quant

Quant is a token. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quant is quant.network . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Quant Token Trading

Quant can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

