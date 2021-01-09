Quantis Network Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (QUAN)

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. In the last week, Quantis Network has traded up 26.9% against the U.S. dollar. Quantis Network has a market cap of $16,391.48 and $205.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantis Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002432 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00023796 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.28 or 0.00107454 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 61.6% against the dollar and now trades at $286.79 or 0.00695993 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00055041 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.16 or 0.00216387 BTC.

About Quantis Network

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork . The official website for Quantis Network is quantisnetwork.org

Buying and Selling Quantis Network

Quantis Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

