Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Price Tops $0.26 on Major Exchanges

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000638 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $19.06 million and $45,056.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded up 38.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Quantum Resistant Ledger alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00015252 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00009061 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001563 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00007870 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002447 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

QRL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 73,008,464 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.