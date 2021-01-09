Quark Price Hits $0.0104 on Major Exchanges (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One Quark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0104 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quark has a market capitalization of $2.78 million and $501.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Quark has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 41.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Quark (QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 267,724,189 coins. The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info . Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Quark can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

