QuickX Protocol (QCX) Market Capitalization Achieves $7.32 Million

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. One QuickX Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0147 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges including BitMax and Hotbit. In the last seven days, QuickX Protocol has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar. QuickX Protocol has a market cap of $7.32 million and approximately $185,254.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00039503 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005082 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.85 or 0.00284455 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00030184 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,228.08 or 0.03015353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00012433 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

QCX is a token. It launched on May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 498,334,428 tokens. The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io/blog . QuickX Protocol’s official website is www.quickx.io

QuickX Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BitMax. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickX Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuickX Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

