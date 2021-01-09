Quilter plc (QLT.L) (LON:QLT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Quilter plc (QLT.L) (LON:QLT) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 158.33 ($2.07).

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Quilter plc (QLT.L) in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 140 ($1.83) price target on the stock.

LON:QLT opened at GBX 158.95 ($2.08) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.79. The company has a market cap of £2.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.32. Quilter plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 97.60 ($1.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 178.95 ($2.34). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 149.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 141.33.

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advice and Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice and Wealth Management segment develops and manages various investment solutions in the form of funds.

