QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,898 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,284 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.31% of QuinStreet worth $2,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in QuinStreet in the third quarter valued at $139,000. S Squared Technology LLC lifted its stake in QuinStreet by 21.7% in the third quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 252,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of QuinStreet by 23.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 440,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,971,000 after acquiring an additional 84,981 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in QuinStreet by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 131,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 29,237 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on QNST shares. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of QuinStreet from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on QuinStreet from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. QuinStreet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.

NASDAQ QNST opened at $21.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.18, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.60. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $22.78.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $139.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.07 million. As a group, research analysts predict that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other QuinStreet news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 28,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total transaction of $619,836.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,625,215.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Pauldine sold 37,500 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total transaction of $648,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,965.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 313,382 shares of company stock valued at $5,513,135. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

