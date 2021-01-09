Quiztok (QTCON) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.22 Million

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. Over the last week, Quiztok has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. One Quiztok token can now be bought for about $0.0146 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. Quiztok has a market cap of $5.22 million and $2.52 million worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003305 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 123.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000063 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 47.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Quiztok

QTCON is a token. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 356,861,628 tokens. Quiztok’s official message board is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr . The official website for Quiztok is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php

Quiztok Token Trading

Quiztok can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quiztok should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quiztok using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

