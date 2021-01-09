QunQun (QUN) Price Up 19.1% Over Last Week

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. QunQun has a market capitalization of $1.81 million and approximately $339,619.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, QunQun has traded 19.1% higher against the US dollar. One QunQun coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $32.15, $50.98, $18.94 and $20.33.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00044085 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005041 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 51.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,541.86 or 0.03808470 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00033187 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.52 or 0.00292750 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002471 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00012913 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About QunQun

QunQun (QUN) is a coin. It launched on January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 coins. The official website for QunQun is qunqun.io . QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for QunQun is medium.com/@qunqun_io

Buying and Selling QunQun

QunQun can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $50.98, $33.94, $5.60, $13.77, $24.68, $20.33, $51.55, $18.94, $10.39, $32.15, $24.43 and $7.50. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QunQun should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QunQun using one of the exchanges listed above.

