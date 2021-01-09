Qwertycoin (QWC) Market Capitalization Achieves $558,058.82

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. During the last seven days, Qwertycoin has traded 41.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Qwertycoin has a total market capitalization of $558,058.82 and approximately $330.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qwertycoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000017 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

FRED Energy (FRED) traded up 699.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin Coin Profile

Qwertycoin (CRYPTO:QWC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 4th, 2018. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 130,721,819,192 coins. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qwertycoin’s official website is qwertycoin.org.

Qwertycoin Coin Trading

Qwertycoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qwertycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qwertycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

