RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) by 2,137.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 392,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 375,094 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.90% of RADA Electronic Industries worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RADA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 37.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in RADA Electronic Industries in the third quarter valued at about $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.76% of the company’s stock.

Get RADA Electronic Industries alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on RADA Electronic Industries from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded RADA Electronic Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of RADA stock opened at $9.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.03 million, a PE ratio of -945.00 and a beta of 1.04. RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $10.70.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. RADA Electronic Industries had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $20.36 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RADA Electronic Industries Profile

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

Featured Article: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RADA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA).

Receive News & Ratings for RADA Electronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADA Electronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.