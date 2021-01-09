Rally (RLY) Price Up 93.8% This Week

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 9th. One Rally token can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000375 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rally has traded up 93.8% against the U.S. dollar. Rally has a total market cap of $9.41 million and approximately $362,910.00 worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rally alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00023177 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.03 or 0.00104381 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 32.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.17 or 0.00558365 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.03 or 0.00215970 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00050656 BTC.

Rally Profile

Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,897,283 tokens. The official website for Rally is www.rallyapp.com . The official message board for Rally is medium.com/@rallyapp

Buying and Selling Rally

Rally can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rally should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rally using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rally and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.