Ramsay Health Care (OTCMKTS:RMSYF) Shares Down 1%

Shares of Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMSYF) dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $47.75 and last traded at $47.75. Approximately 430 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.25.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.02 and a 200-day moving average of $46.42.

About Ramsay Health Care (OTCMKTS:RMSYF)

Ramsay Health Care Limited provides health care services to public and private patients. The company's health care services comprise day surgery procedures and other surgeries, as well as psychiatric care and rehabilitation services. It operates through approximately 500 locations across Australia, the United Kingdom, France, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Germany, Indonesia, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Italy.

