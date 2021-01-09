Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ING Group raised shares of Randstad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Randstad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Randstad in a report on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Randstad from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Randstad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS RANJY opened at $34.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.46. The stock has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.85 and a beta of 1.22. Randstad has a 1 year low of $14.59 and a 1 year high of $34.27.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter. Randstad had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 13.30%. On average, research analysts expect that Randstad will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Randstad Company Profile

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as provides payroll services. The company also offers on-site solution for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professionals segments.

