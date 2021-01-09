Rankingball Gold Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1,451.00 (RBG)

Rankingball Gold (CURRENCY:RBG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 9th. Rankingball Gold has a total market cap of $1.46 million and approximately $1,451.00 worth of Rankingball Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rankingball Gold has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. One Rankingball Gold token can now be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene and 55.com.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002454 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00023268 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.46 or 0.00106448 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 67.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.85 or 0.00707568 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.10 or 0.00218251 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00052040 BTC.

Rankingball Gold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and 55.com. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rankingball Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rankingball Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rankingball Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

