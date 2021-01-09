Rapids Hits One Day Volume of $4,298.00 (RPD)

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded 87.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Rapids has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $4,298.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rapids has traded up 16.3% against the US dollar. One Rapids token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002457 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00023517 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.58 or 0.00106931 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 66.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $285.50 or 0.00700514 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.09 or 0.00218591 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00052381 BTC.

About Rapids

Rapids’ total supply is 18,548,199,019 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,937,571,364 tokens. Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD . Rapids’ official website is www.rapidsnetwork.io

Buying and Selling Rapids

Rapids can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapids should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rapids using one of the exchanges listed above.

