Rate3 Price Up 36.7% Over Last Week (RTE)

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. During the last seven days, Rate3 has traded up 36.7% against the U.S. dollar. Rate3 has a total market capitalization of $459,682.57 and $210,332.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rate3 token can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including FCoin, DEx.top, Ethfinex and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rate3 alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00039459 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005061 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.78 or 0.00284299 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00029987 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,208.21 or 0.02966746 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00012403 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Rate3

Rate3 (CRYPTO:RTE) is a token. It was first traded on April 9th, 2018. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 tokens. Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rate3 is www.rate3.network . The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rate3’s official message board is medium.com/official-rate3

Buying and Selling Rate3

Rate3 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, ABCC, FCoin, HADAX, Bibox, IDEX, DEx.top, Coinrail, Ethfinex, Hotbit and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rate3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rate3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rate3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rate3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.