Ratecoin (XRA) Market Capitalization Reaches $149,214.49

Ratecoin (CURRENCY:XRA) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Over the last seven days, Ratecoin has traded 85.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ratecoin has a market capitalization of $149,214.49 and $32.00 worth of Ratecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ratecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitswift (BITS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001241 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000102 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Cubits (QBT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Ratecoin

Ratecoin (CRYPTO:XRA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 17th, 2015. Ratecoin’s total supply is 122,449,162 coins. Ratecoin’s official Twitter account is @Rate_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ratecoin’s official message board is www.crypto-city.com/index.php/xra-rate-coin/forum . The official website for Ratecoin is stakeminers.com/ratecoin/ratecoin.html

Buying and Selling Ratecoin

Ratecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ratecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ratecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ratecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

