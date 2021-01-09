Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3,976.00

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded down 11.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 9th. Raven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.42 million and $3,976.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded up 33.4% against the dollar. One Raven Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002457 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00024099 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.69 or 0.00109571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 62.9% against the dollar and now trades at $289.92 or 0.00710846 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.13 or 0.00218526 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00054276 BTC.

Raven Protocol Token Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,360,623,197 tokens. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol . The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX.

