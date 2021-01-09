Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Price Up 2.6% This Week

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. During the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. Ravencoin Classic has a total market cap of $1.58 million and approximately $19,277.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002448 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00023431 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.80 or 0.00107044 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 68.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.88 or 0.00705955 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.08 or 0.00217705 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00051806 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Coin Profile

Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,837,665,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic . The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

Ravencoin Classic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

